Puri: As many as 50 passengers had a harrowing experience Wednesday morning after the boat they were travelling in got stuck in Chilika Lake.

The passengers were travelling on the Satpada- Janhikuda route at the time of incident.

The boat was ferrying more than 30 students who were on their way to appear for their ongoing Plus-II examinations conducted by Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in the state.

After several anxious moments, several other boats came to the rescue of the broken-down boat as part of a rescue operation after the emergency centre was notified about the incident.

While the exact reason behind the boat getting stuck is yet to be known, mechanical failure is said to be the culprit behind the incident.

All the passengers of the boat are safe, it was learnt.

PNN