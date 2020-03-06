Sonepur: In a bid to attract more tourists to Patali Srikhetra at Kotasamalai, one of the significant pilgrimage sites of Odisha, a ropeway project was chalked out by the state government. But a year down the line the project seems to have faltered.

This shrine is believed to have accommodated the ‘Chaturdha Murti’ – Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Sudarshan for long 144 years. In order to save the idols from being destroyed by Raktabahu, it was considered a safe place. Later, the deities were brought back to Puri temple when the situation improved.

Trikuta hills, the place where the idols were hidden, is situated at a height of 500 metres. It’s a tough journey for elderly, children and the sick.

A proposed ropeway project was to be built by the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) at Patali Srikhetra on Trikuta hills. This would have connected the foothill with the cave where the idols had been preserved, a report said.

The Odisha Construction Corporation (OCC) had then invited a tender for a ropeway project with an estimated cost of Rs 10.27 crore. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared. It was planned to have four trolleys to ferry tourists between the two places. As per the plan, the foundation stone was laid February 11, 2019.

Notably, this pilgrimage site was given the status of a tourist destination by the state government in 2003 after which Puri Jagannath temple administration established idols of the deities here. The deities are being worshipped in a temporary shed at Chhalia hill and the shrine has been attracting a large number of devotees from across the state.

The shrine plays an important role in propagating Sanatan Dharma and has been a centre of attraction for researchers and scholars, pilgrims and Hindu devotees from world over.

After prolonged demand for a permanent temple here, the Bhumi Pujan was conducted by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb July 5, 2012. However, a delay in temple construction has been hurting the sentiments of devotees.

Patali Srikhetra finds mention in Madala Panji for the deities were undergrounded here. Then tourism and culture department minister Prafulla Samal had assured Rs 1 crore for the temple construction. Road connectivity was to be improvised from Sonepur headquarters up to the shrine. Even Padmashree Chaturbhuja Meher himself had contributed Rs 1 lakh in presence of former District Collector Gagan Bihari Swain for the temple during Bhumi Pujan.

Despite availability of Rs 10 crore sanctioned by the WODC, the temple and the ropeway constructions have eluded. Apathetic attitude of the state government, political leaders as well as the district administration has triggered resentment among local people. Adequate development of the heritage site could help contribute to Subarnapur district’s economy, intelligentsia said.

HISTORIC IMPORTANCE OF THE SHRINE

It is associated with Shaktism, Buddhism and Vaishnavism. During the invasion of Raktabahu, a local ruler named Sovan Deb escaped with the idols and buried them under ground at a place called Sonepur-Gopali. Later, Somvanshi ruler Jajati Keshari unearthed the idols and built the Jagannath temple at Puri to enshrine the four deities.

A team of Archaeological Survey of India led by Dr Dimiri including state archaeology department chief Dr BK Rath visited the place and testified the historical linkage of the shrine with Srikhetra. The team also found several archaeological evidence of historic importance.