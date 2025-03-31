From a modest beginning to building a business empire worth Rs 120 crore, Shyam Sundar Sonthalia, Managing Director of S Square Marketing, has carved a niche in the garment industry. With ambitious expansion plans on the horizon, Sonthalia’s journey serves as an inspiration for budding entrepreneurs looking to make a mark in the retail sector.

S Square Marketing continues to set benchmarks in the garment industry, blending tradition with modern business strategies. In an exclusive interview with Orissa POST, he shares insights on his entrepreneurial journey, the evolving garment industry, and advice for aspiring business owners.

Can you tell us about your early life and what led you to enter the retail garment business?

I was born in Birmaharajpur, Odisha, but received my early education in Rajasthan, where my maternal family lived. Later, I moved to Kolkata and began my career in the textile industry in 1976, earning just Rs 100.

Initially, I had no grand ambitions—I simply worked hard and took one step at a time. My surroundings were closely connected to the textile and clothing business, and I was naturally drawn into the industry. Eventually, in 1993, I officially ventured into the garment sector, and since then, I have been dedicated to expanding our reach.

How do you see the Odisha market in the garment segment? Is it growing or facing challenges?

The garment industry is evolving rapidly, especially with the rise of online shopping, exclusive brand outlets, and multi-brand stores. While the market is growing, traditional businesses like ours face stiff competition from e-commerce platforms.

Online shopping has particularly gained traction in ethnic wear and sarees. However, we counter this challenge by maintaining a strong offline presence and ensuring superior quality to retain customer loyalty.

What is the unique selling proposition of your business?

We specialize in men’s apparel, which constitutes 90% of our business, while women’s wear makes up the remaining 10%.

We carefully curate the brands we associate with, ensuring they align with market demand. Currently, we are collaborating with ten national brands known for their quality.

How do you manage the growing competition in the garment industry?

In this business, relationships, service quality, and a strong team network are crucial. While there are many distributors in the market, we focus on building a cohesive team, which has been a key factor in our success.

Today, we have 120 employees, and our transparency in operations has helped us maintain strong business relationships and trust in the market.

Do you have any plans to try your hand in online retail?

The digital market is growing, and we recognize its importance. While we continue to strengthen our offline franchise model, we are also exploring opportunities in online retail.

The industry is evolving, and adapting to these changes is essential to staying ahead.

How has your journey been so far? Do you have any expansion plans?

My journey has been built on hard work, persistence, and patience. When I started, I had no idea the business would scale to this level.

From earning Rs 100 in my first textile job to now leading a Rs 120 crore company, it has been a long and fulfilling journey. Today, we operate 180 franchise stores and 15 company-owned outlets in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Looking ahead, we plan to expand further into women’s and kids’ apparel, as the lion’s share of our current business is focused on men’s wear. Diversifying into these segments will help us tap into a larger market and strengthen our brand presence.

What advice do you have for aspiring entrepreneurs in this business?

One of the biggest challenges for today’s youth is patience. Many want quick success, but building a large-scale business takes time.

My advice is to stay focused, work hard, and remain consistent. Trends will change, and markets will shift, but if you maintain quality and customer trust, success will follow.

