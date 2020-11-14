Bolangir: The Patnagarh police Saturday detained two more persons in connection with the alleged murder of six members of a family at Sanrapada village in Bolangir district. With this, the total number of detainees has increased to four.

The latest detainees are Bablu Jani and Suresh Majhi. Earlier, Shiva and Bhola were picked up for interrogation.

Notably, the six family members were found dead with injury marks in their house at Sanrapada village under Patnagarh police limits November 11. The deceased were Bulu Jani (50), his wife Jyoti (48), their two daughters Sarita (14) and Shreya (3), and two sons Bhishma (5) and Sanjeev (2).

The couple and their children had migrated from neighbouring Jharkhand and had been residing here for the past ten years. Later, a few more families of their community also migrated and settled in the same locality. Bulu had driven away some of the families as they were frequently engaged in altercations. He was mainly engaged in collecting and selling honey in the nearby areas.

During investigation, the police zeroed in on Bablu, Suresh, Shiva and Bhola as they used to have spats with Bulu over various issues.

It was when the police asked the wives of Bablu and Suresh that they said the two had gone to Sindhekela for some personal work and were intercepted on their way back home.

PNN