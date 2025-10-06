Bhubaneswar: BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik Monday condoled the death of six people in a blaze at a hospital in Jaipur.
At least six patients died in a massive fire at an ICU of state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in the Rajasthan capital, officials said Monday.
Patnaik, the Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, said in a post on X, “Deeply saddened to know about the loss of precious lives in a fire accident at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in #Jaipur, Rajasthan. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time. Praying for the swift recovery of those who have sustained injuries.”
Deeply saddened to know about the loss of precious lives in a fire accident at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in #Jaipur, Rajasthan. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time. Praying for the swift recovery of those who have sustained injuries.
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 6, 2025