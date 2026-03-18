Bhubaneswar: BJD president Naveen Patnaik said Wednesday that he initiated the establishment of a charitable trust in the name of his father, Biju Patnaik, before going for a major neck surgery in Mumbai last year.

The charitable trust named ‘Biju Naveen Inspirational Foundation’ will benefit the people of Odisha, Patnik told reporters here.

The BJD president’s statement came after certain politicians raised doubts about the functioning of the trust.

The 79-year-old Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Odisha Assembly and the five-time former chief minister said the trust has nothing to do with any political party, including the BJD, founded by him.

Patnaik, the youngest son of Biju Patnaik, who is considered an icon in the state, turned emotional while giving clarification on the trust in the face of a negative campaign.

“Biju Babu is known for his charitable activities. At the young age of 30, he donated the Kalinga Unesco Prize in Paris for popularisation of science, and he did many other good works during his lifetime,” Patnaik said.

He also mentioned a prior gesture of donating ‘Anand Bhavan’, Patniak’s ancestral home in Cuttack, to the people of Odisha, underscoring the family’s philanthropic legacy and public service.

Patnaik said, “When I was expected to go for my serious neck operations in Mumbai, I first went to Delhi and consulted a number of lawyers and chartered accountants on the formation of the trust.”

Patnaik underwent a successful spinal surgery for cervical arthritis June 22, 2025, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

After consultations with experts, Patnaik said, “I decided to open a trust before the very serious neck operation. I also decided to open the trust in Biju Babu’s name, which was for the benefit of the people of Odisha. It started with a donation of Rs 1 lakh from my own resources.”

No money will come from the BJD party or any party funds to the trust, he said.

“I wanted to clarify these points for the media as several negative stories are appearing, ” said Patnaik.

The ruling BJP MLAs Wednesday also raised the matter in the Assembly and alleged that the trust is opened in Delhi, which would in no way benefit the people of Odisha.

The issue was first raised by Pravat Biswal, who was expelled from the BJD for opposing the candidature of Santrupt Misra, the party’s nominee for the recently held Rajya Sabha election. Biswal alleged that Misra, who won the biennial poll, was part of the trust that would in no way benefit the people of Odisha.

Odisha BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal also accused Misra of concealing his association with the trust in his affidavit submitted during filing nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections.