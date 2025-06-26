Bhubaneswar: BJD chief Naveen Patnaik is doing well after his spine surgery June 22 and is expected to be discharged from the Mumbai hospital in a couple of days, Dr Ramakanta Panda said Thursday.

Dr Panda, a renowned heart surgeon and chairman of the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai, was appointed Patnaik’s physician ahead of the procedure.

“Patnaik is doing well and is expected to be discharged Sunday or Monday,” Dr Panda told PTI, adding that the former chief minister’s cervical spine surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in MumbaiJune 22, was conducted by Dr. S Rajasekaran of Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore.

Patnaik’s procedure lasted around four hours, and he is currently recovering well, he added.

“After being discharged from the hospital, he will need to undergo regular physiotherapy as part of his recovery,” Panda added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of senior BJD leaders visited Patnaik Wednesday after he was shifted from the ICU to a private room.

Monday, the former CM’s elder brother, Prem Patnaik, through a video message, had informed that the BJD chief was recuperating well.

“Naveen had a procedure Sunday, and he’s doing well. He was able to walk a few steps to the bathroom on his own. I sincerely thank everyone for thinking about him and praying for his recovery. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath and your good wishes, he will make a swift recovery,” Prem Patnaik had said.

