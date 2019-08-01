Keonjhar: Scores of poor, landless tribal families have got their records of rights in the forested, hilly pockets in Keonjhar, but they do not know where their land is. The administration has handed out pattas, but has not initiated steps to demarcate their land, a report said.

Over centuries, tribal people have been living in forests. The government is implementing the Forest Dwellers’ Rights Act from 2008 to enforce their rights on the land. Under this Act, landless, poor families are entitled to land of upto 10 acres.

Many tribal families have been provided pattas, but they run from pillar to post to trace their land.

Some tribal families are upset over the issue. “We have no way out. We have to do podu cultivation on vacant lands to feed our families,” they said.

Meanwhile, many tribal families have applied for pattas, but have not got them. Some alleged that they have not got the land they should get. Such cases have been reported in the case of Juanga tribals in Guptaganga village of Bansapal block.

Bibhisana Juanga said, “Many years ago, I was given pattas for 49 decimals. But I have no idea where my land is. I am unable to cultivate the land I was given. It is difficult to maintain my family.”

Sadhab Juanga has got 65 decimals. But his land has not been demarcated. Similarly, the land pattas are of no use to villagers like Balram Juanga, Rabindra Juanga, Arjun Juanga and Prashant Juanga.

According to government records, 59,185 people have applied for pattas since 2008, and 58,439 have been given pattas. The process to issue pattas to the remaining 746 people is in progress.

PD (DRDA) Narayan Murmu said the families have land and that’s why they have got RoRs. “The Revenue Department is responsible for demarcating the land, but there is a review on why the demarcation is getting delayed,” Murmu added.



PNN