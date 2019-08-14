Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has directed the Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha (Cesu) to pay Rs 2 lakh compensation to the next kin of a farmer, who was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire fell on ground at a paddy field May 4, 2016. The deceased was identified as Gopal Pradhan, 56, of Khadimangalpur village under Delang police station limits in Puri.

The commission recommended the Chief Executive Officer of Cesu to pay Rs 2 Lakh to Pradhan’s next kin within one month and submit his views on the inquiry reports along with the action taken as per the instructions by the commission. The OHRC pronounced the order while hearing a petition filed by advocate and human rights activist Nishikanta Mishra.

According to sources, Pradhan, who was on the way to his paddy field, came in contact with the high voltage 11 KV live wire lying on ground at a nearby field of one Alekh Pardhan of the same village. Pradhan was declared dead at a local hospital later.

The commission had also asked for probe reports from various stakeholders including Cesu authorities and district superintendent of police of Puri.

The commission dismissed the argument presented by the Cesu officials who claimed that Pradhan died while washing his hands in the water from a pump set, which was being illegally operated through hooking (power theft). The pump set was at the field of Alekh. A case has also been filed with Delang police against Alekh in this matter.

However, the report of the executive engineer-cum-deputy electrical officer and the SP of Puri completely ruled out any illegal hooking by Alekh and subsequent death of Pradhan after coming in contact with live wire used over there.

The OHRC after perusal of the reports held Cesu solely responsible for the sheer negligence which caused the death of innocent Pradhan. It asked the Cesu CEO to pay the compensation to Pradhan’s widow after due verification of her identity within a month of the date receipt of the order.