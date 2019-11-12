Mumbai: Actress Payal Ghosh, who will turn a year older Wednesday, has planned to celebrate her birthday with the children at an NGO here.

“Much of my day would be spent with the kids from the NGO. We would play games, chat a lot and then I have some gifts for them and I will also take some of their favourite dishes.

“It helps me connect to my childhood and makes me a kid again. It’s so important to keep the kid in us alive and sharing love with these beautiful creatures just gets me super happy. So this birthday I would be spending time with the kids,” Payal said.

Payal, who is known for her role in Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, will be next seen in Jai Mata Di, helmed by Mickey Virus director Saurabh Varma.