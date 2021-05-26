Bhadrak: Bhadrak district administration will provide cooked and dry food to the people who have been moved out of their houses due to high tide triggered by cyclone ‘Yaas’.

“Wherever the total storm surge has forced seawater to enter villages and people have no way of cooking, these people are to be provided cooked/ dry food for a period of three days,” stated an order issued by Bhadrak district Collector Gyana Das.

Das has directed block development officers of Basudevpur and Chandbali blocks to ensure that the affected people don’t have to suffer during this period of disaster.

According to locals, the low-lying areas in Chandbali and Basudevpur blocks witnessed inundation Wednesday morning due to ingression of seawater as there were tidal waves of height up to 1-2 metres under the impact of cyclone ‘Yaas’. With seawater rushing into residential areas, people fled from their houses to save their lives.

PNN