Talcher: At the time when the Centre and Odisha government have taken measures to ensure that all essential items are available in the market for the people, shortfall of onions and potatoes in the ‘Thermal’ weekly market here Thursday evening left the people distressed. Many villagers under Parjang and Banarpal locality returned empty handed and expressed their resentment after failing to get potatoes and onions which are their staple diets.

Those that managed to buy the two items were also shocked at the steep prices. They said that it will be very difficult for them to buy potatoes and onions unless the prices are reduced immediately. Sources said that 4-5 trucks of onions and potatoes had reached the market a couple of days back. But so high was the demand for these two items that they disappeared even before they could reach the stalls.

When contacted, Regulate Market Committee’s (RMC) secretary Haramohan Pradhan said, he has no clue regarding the disappearance of potatoes and onions. The district administration and the supply department have been asked to look into the issue.

Talcher sub-district collector Paresh Chandra Nayak said steps would be taken soon to end the shortfall.

PNN