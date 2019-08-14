New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is adamant that the decision to scrap Article 370, thereby revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, was unilaterally accepted by the people of India.

Several sections of the Indian society, particularly the Opposition, have strongly opposed the move and have cited gross human rights violations in the region in the wake of the decision.

“Please see the list of people who have opposed the decisions about Kashmir- the usual vested interest groups, political dynasties, those who sympathise with terror and some friends in the Opposition,” said Modi.

“The people of India, irrespective of what their political preference is, have supported the steps taken in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. This is about the nation, not politics. The people of India are seeing that tough but essential decisions that were earlier assumed to be impossible are becoming a reality. It is now clear to everyone how Articles 370 and 35(A) fully isolated Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh,” he said.

The status quo of seven long decades clearly could not fulfill people’s aspirations. Citizens were kept away from the fruits of development. The greatest casualty was the lack of any proper economic avenues to increase earnings. Our approach is different- instead of the vicious cycle of poverty, the people need more economic opportunities,” he added.

When asked why the people of Jammu and Kashmir would stand by this landmark decision, Modi said: “For years, intimidation ruled the roost. Let us now give development a chance. My sisters and brothers of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh always wanted a better future for them but Article 370 did not enable it. There was injustice against women and children, ST as well as SC communities. And, most importantly, the innovative zeal of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh was not harnessed.”

“Now, from BPOs to startups, from food processing to tourism, many industries can avail investment and create opportunities for the local youth. Education and skill development will also bloom. I want to clearly assure my sisters and brothers of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh that these regions will develop as per the wishes of local people, their dreams and ambitions,” he added.

The growth of these regions will first and foremost be powered by those belonging to these regions. Articles 370 and 35(A) were like chains that kept people tied. These chains are now broken, people have been unshackled from such dominance and they will now shape their own destiny,” insisted Modi.

“Those who are opposing the decisions on Jammu and Kashmir should answer one basic question- what is their defence for Articles 370 and 35(A) remaining? They would have no answer to this question. And, these are the same people who are used to protesting when it comes to anything that helps common people. There is a project to provide water to people, they will oppose it. There is a railway track being built, they will oppose that. Their heart only beats for Maoists and terrorists who have only bullied common citizens,” said Modi.

“Today, every Indian is fully standing with the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and I am confident they will stand with us in the aim to boost development and bring peace,” Modi said.

Agencies