Harbhanga: People of Harbhanga block and other areas in Boudh district had expected a good harvest this year, but floods washed away their hopes. Whatever crop was spared by floods is now being attacked by pests.

While caseworm damages leaves of the paddy plants, stem borer damages its stems, farmers said.

Growing pest attack in some areas has come up as a cause of concern for farmers. Hectares of land have been affected by bacterial leaf blight disease, caseworm and stem borer pests in Katuniapada, Sukapali, Tukulunda, Dhalpur, Lunibahal, Hareksrushnapur under this block.

Farmers alleged that though pesticides are being applied on the paddy, they fail to be effective.

However, the block agriculture officer has only suggested ways to contain the pests. Farmers demanded that the agriculture department should provide pesticide on subsidy.

The agriculture department is sensitising farmers on the use of pesticide and bactericide to save their crops.

The affected farmers lamented that they have invested their money taking from cooperative banks and borrowed from private persons, but they were worried about paying back the loans when the crop has already been damaged.

