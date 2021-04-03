Bhubaneswar: If things go as per plan, a new medical college and hospital in Kandhamal would be completed within 30 months. This was revealed at a review meeting of a high-level team of state government officials at Phulbani.

On the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, senior officers comprising Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra, 5T Secretary VK Pandian and Works Secretary Krishan Kumar visited Kandhamal Friday to review the progress of construction of the new medical college and hospital in Phulbani.

The state Cabinet, in December 2020, had decided to set up a medical college in Phulbani. The medical college will have 100 seats and the hospital will have 500 beds. The project has been taken up at a cost of Rs 450 crore and is expected to be completed within 30 months.

During the visit, Mahapatra directed the district administration to provide all support especially the availability of construction material for timely completion of the project. He appreciated the beautiful location for the project and suggested that plantation to be taken up in the adjacent hills and the Water Resources department would plan for the drainage systems and water conservation structures.

The 5T Secretary suggested provision of facilities for attendants like accommodation and food facilities. He further suggested that doctors and staff staying in the campus should have proper ecosystem for working and residential facilities for the families including recreational and sports activities.

The traffic flows should be planned properly including the auto and taxi stands and alternative alignment for NH in front of the site to avoid accidents, he said.

The campus will have facilities for 300 seated boys’ hostel, 150 seated girls’ hostel, 650 capacity auditorium, 100 seated resident doctors’ hostel and quarter for doctors & staff.

The high-level team, thereafter, visited the AJO government high school and government girls’ high school in Phulbani. Both the schools have been selected under the high school transformative initiative as part of ‘Mo School’ campaign.

The Chief Secretary and 5T Secretary interacted with the teachers, alumni, school management committee and students. Based on their feedback, it was decided to take up various school development activities like smart classroom, library, infrastructure development, sports facilities etc. Kandhamal Collector and SP briefed about various issues of the district.

In view of the Covid situation, the district administration was directed to be alert and enforce strictly the Covid precautions protocol.