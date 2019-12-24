Digapahandi/Patapur: At least 35 students from Master of computer Applications (MCA) department of Ravenshaw University in Cuttack were injured when the bus carrying them from Taptapani to Cuttack overturned at Taptapani ghat in Ganjam district at about 8pm Monday.

Of the inured, 19 are said to be serious. All the injured students were first rushed to Digapahandi Community Health Centre (CHC) and after first aid the serious ones were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Sources said students of MCA department had come to Taptapani for picnic in a private bus (OR02 AW3663). After picnic, they were on their way back to Cuttack via Berhampur. The driver of the bus lost control and the bus skidded off the road.

Hearing the commotion and cries for help, local people rushed to the spot and started rescue operation. Some of them informed the fire department. In a while, fire personnel from Sana Khemundi reached the spot and joined hands with the local people.

On being informed, Patapur inspector-in-charge visited the CHC and asked about the injured students’ health condition.

The driver of the bus is said to be absconding since the mishap. The police have launched an investigation, it was learnt.

PNN