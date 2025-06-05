Bhubaneswar: Trinamool Congress leader and MP Mahua Moitra secretly tied the knot with Biju Janata Dal leader and former MP Pinaki Mishra in Germany. A picture of the couple is also going viral on social media. However, no official information about the marriage has been released. According to media reports, the wedding took place on May 3.

Let’s find out who is richer Mahua Moitra or Pinaki Mishra.

Mahua Moitra:

TMC MP Mahua Moitra was first elected to Parliament in 2019. She contested again in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and was re-elected. According to her election affidavit, Mahua Moitra’s assets have increased compared to 2018–19. Her declared income is Rs 12 lakh 7 thousand 541, up from Rs 5 lakh 51 thousand 80 in 2019. She owns 150 grams of gold worth Rs 9.41 lakh, a silver set worth Rs 2.73 lakh, and other jewelry as of 2024. Mahua Moitra also has an account with NatWest Bank in London, holding a balance of more than Rs 5 lakh. Additionally, she has two fixed deposits (FDs) worth Rs 33.4 lakh and Rs 1.45 crore in a private bank.

Pinaki Mishra:

Pinaki Mishra has been elected MP four times representing the Biju Janata Dal. He first entered the Lok Sabha in 1996 and served continuously from 2009 to 2019. He lost the 2024 election. According to myneta.info, his assets have grown significantly over the years. In 2004, his declared assets were around Rs 20 crore, increasing to Rs 29 crore in 2009. By 2014, his total assets were declared at Rs 137 crore. Pinaki Mishra is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court and has had a long career in law and politics, serving on several high-profile committees.