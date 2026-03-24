Balasore: A Plus II first-year student of a private residential college at Mallikasapur under Town police limits allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison late Sunday night, police said.

The family members, however, alleged that the student was murdered and held the college authorities responsible. They have lodged a complaint at the Town PS.

According to Town PS OIC Bijay Das, the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received.

The student, a native of Chhanua village under Sadar block, was rushed to the DHH by college authorities after they learned he had consumed poison.

As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the ICU, where he died late Sunday night while undergoing treatment.

Police registered a case (16/2026) of unnatural death at Town police station and initiated an investigation.