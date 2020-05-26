Bhubaneswar: Odisha higher education minister Arun Sahoo Tuesday said that the state government has decided to ask Plus III and PG students in the state to cover 25 per cent of the syllabus in self-study mode amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The decision was taken in a video conferencing held with vice-chancellors of state universities, Sahoo said while adding that this move will increase the critical thinking and analytical ability of the students.

According to this method, the students will self study 25 per cent of the subject and teachers will clear their doubts in tutorials.

Further, minister Sahoo said that the Plus III second semester, fourth semester examinations and PG second semester examination will not take place this year. The students will be promoted after evaluation by the universities.

PNN