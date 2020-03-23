New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday appealed to the countrymen to take the lockdown seriously and protect their families along with them. Modi also requested the state governments to strictly follow the rules and regulations.

The Prime Minister tweeted: “Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to follow the rules and Get the laws done.”

लॉकडाउन को अभी भी कई लोग गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहे हैं। कृपया करके अपने आप को बचाएं, अपने परिवार को बचाएं, निर्देशों का गंभीरता से पालन करें। राज्य सरकारों से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वो नियमों और कानूनों का पालन करवाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

In the lockdown situation only the shops that sell essential goods are allowed to open, but here in Outer Delhi, salons, vehicle mechanics and paan shops have been opened since morning.

Moreover, e-rickshaws and gramin sewa tempos were seen plying on road without any hesitation, while Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the press conference Sunday had clearly stated that these things will be completely banned.

IANS