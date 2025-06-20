Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar Friday to participate in the first anniversary function of the BJP’s maiden government in Odisha and to launch development projects worth over Rs 18,600 crore.

This is Modi’s sixth visit to Odisha since the BJP formed the government in the state in June last year.

The Prime Minister is also expected to unveil a vision document for the state and present a roadmap for development.

He will attend the anniversary event as the chief guest at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar, where Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took oath of office June 12 last year.

Modi is scheduled to join a ‘Triranga Yatra’ and later address a public meeting.

Around two lakh people are expected to attend Modi’s programmes, both at Janata Maidan and during the roadshow, BJP state president Manmohan Samal said.

He added that the prime minister will launch development projects worth Rs 19,000 crore, including over Rs 2,750 crore in railway projects.

Other projects to be launched by Modi include those related to drinking water and irrigation, health infrastructure, rural roads and bridges, and national highways.

