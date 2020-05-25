New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday extended greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr, hoping that the special occasion furthers the spirit of compassion and harmony.
“Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. May everyone be healthy and prosperous,” the prime minister said.
Eid Mubarak!
Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. May everyone be healthy and prosperous.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2020