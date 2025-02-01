New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday lauded the Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as a “people’s budget” that puts more money in the hands of people and said it is a force-multiplier that will increase investments and lead to growth.

In televised remarks on the Budget, Modi said the government has opened up many sectors for the youth, who will drive the mission of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India).

“This Budget is a force multiplier. This Budget will increase savings, investment, consumption and growth,” the prime minister said, congratulating the finance minister and her team for presenting a “people’s budget”.

He said a budget usually focuses on increasing the income of the government, but the budget presented by Sitharaman seeks to put more money in the pockets of people, increase savings and make citizens partners in the development journey.

“The Budget lays a strong foundation to increase savings and make citizens partners in development,” he said.

Modi said welfare measures for gig workers underscore the government’s commitment to the dignity of labour.

He said the measures presented in the Budget for the manufacturing sector will allow Indian products to shine globally.

The tax relief will provide big benefits to the middle class and salaried employees.

The announcements in the Budget for farmers will revolutionise the agriculture sector and rural economy.

“In terms of reforms, many important steps have been taken in this Budget. Encouraging the private sector in nuclear energy is historic. It will ensure a big contribution of civil nuclear energy in the development of the country,” the prime minister said.