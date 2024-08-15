New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the iconic Red Fort Thursday on the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day and paid tributes to the freedom fighters.

“Today is the day to pay tributes to the uncountable ‘Azaadi ke deewane’ who made sacrifices for the nation. This country is indebted to them,” said PM Modi.

Indian Air Force’s Advanced Light Helicopters showered flower petals, as PM Modi hoisted the Tiranga on the ramparts of Red Fort.

This is his first address in his historic third term and the 11th straight address August 15.

Before delivering his speech, PM Modi inspected the Guard of Honour at Red Fort.

The PM began his day by paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat.

Intense security arrangements were made in the national capital ahead of the celebration.

The theme of this year’s Independence Day is “Viksit Bharat@ 2047”, underscoring the government’s goal of making India a developed country by 2047, which would mark 100 years of Independence. The focus is on government policy and programme announcements that generate headlines.

“Viksit Bharat 2047 are not mere words, they are a reflection of resolve and dreams of 140 crore people,” said PM Modi in his I-Day speech.

On the eve of Independence Day, PM Modi applauded the growing popularity of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and urged the people to participate in bigger numbers. Started during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the campaign has entered its fourth year.