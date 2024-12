New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting eminent economists and sectoral experts to elicit their views and suggestions for the upcoming Budget.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget for 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha on February 1, 2025.

Sitharaman, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery, Niti Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran and eminent economists, including Surjit Bhalla, DK Joshi are attending the meeting.

PTI