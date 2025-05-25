Berhampur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday praised a 16-year-old weightlifter from Odisha, who set two new national records in weightlifting in the recently concluded Khelo India Youth Games-2025 in Bihar.

“The brilliant performances of Asmita Dhone of Maharashtra, Harshvardhan Sahu of Odisha, and Tushar Chaudhary of Uttar Pradesh in the weightlifting competition won everyone’s heart,” Modi said in the 122nd edition of his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ aired Sunday.

“I was very much surprised when our Prime Minister mentioned my name along with some other Khelo India participants in his Mann Ki Baat address,” said Sahu who is now taking training in the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), Patiala.

“I have been encouraged by his address and will try to do better in the coming events and grateful to him,” he said

A resident of Haradakhandi in Berhampur town, Harshvardhan has bagged a gold medal and set new records in the 7th Khelo India Youth Game, (under 18) held at Bihar from May 4 to 15.

In the 49-kg category, Harshvardhan has lifted 88 kg in snatch and record-breaking 115 kg in clean and jerk, totalling 203 kg. He has broken the previous record of 202 kg set by Jharkhand’s Babulal Hembrom.

Before participating in Khelo India, he had bagged a bronze medal by lifting 197 kg (snatch 87 kg, clean and jerk 110 kg) in the World Youth Championships held at Lima in Peru.

Harshvardhan belongs to a middle-class family and his father is doing a small business. He was taking training at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) Pune, before shifting to NSNIS.

Young weightlifters in the country, particularly in Odisha will be encouraged as the Prime Minister mentioned the name of the young weightlifting prodigies, including Harshvardhan from the state,” said K Ravi Kumar, Arjuna award winner in weightlifting.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, state minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena and several MLAs of Ganjam district thanked the Prime Minister for taking the name of Harshvardhan in ‘Maan Ki Baat’.

“We are very much grateful to the Prime Minister for taking the name of Harshvardhan of Berhampur,” said Jena, the state’s Commerce and Transport minister.

Berhampur has produced several renowned weightlifters, which brought fame not only for the state but also for the country, said K Anil Kumar, MLA of Berhampur.

