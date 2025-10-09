Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hoist a 21-foot religious (dharma) flag atop the spire of the Ram temple in Ayodhya November 25, officials said Thursday.

This event will officially mark the completion of the temple’s construction, according to Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra.

Mishra confirmed the prime minister’s arrival while speaking to reporters Thursday, stating that the ceremony will be “historic.” He added that through the flag hoisting, the prime minister will convey to the world that the long-held dream of faith and waiting has now been realised.

The November 25 ceremony, which coincides with the date of Ram Vivah Panchami, follows the bhumi pujan performed by Modi August 5, 2020, and the consecration ceremony held January 22, 2024.

Mishra confirmed that the main temple construction is “almost complete.” The outer wall construction is also in its final phase, and work on the Sheshavatar temple, Sapta Mandapam, and the pushkarni (holy pond) has been finished. A shoe rack facility for devotees, being built adjacent to the temple, is also nearing completion and is expected to be finished by November.

Before the main event, a five-day Vedic ritual will be conducted from November 21 to 25, featuring seers from Ayodhya and Kashi.

The construction committee meeting, attended by Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, trustee Anil Mishra, and construction in-charge Gopal Rao, concluded that the pace of work is satisfactory.