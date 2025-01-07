New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Bhubaneswar Thursday.

Modi will remotely flag-off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train for the Indian diaspora, which will depart from Nizamuddin in Delhi and travel to multiple destinations of tourism and religious importance for a period of three weeks.

It is part of the ‘Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana’, a statement said.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention is the flagship event of the Union government that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other, it said.

The 18th convention is being organised in partnership with the Odisha government from Wednesday to Friday in Bhubaneswar. Its theme is “Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat”.

A large number of Indian diaspora members from more than 50 countries have registered to participate in the convention, the PMO said.

He will launch projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore in Visakhapatnam Wednesday. The projects are a part of the government’s major push for sustainable development, industrial growth and infrastructure enhancement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Modi said in a post on X, “I look forward to being among the people of Visakhapatnam to inaugurate key works linked to green energy, renewable energy, infrastructure and more. It is a matter of great joy that the foundation stone for the NTPC Green Energy Limited Green Hydrogen Hub Project will be laid, making it the first such hub under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.”

The projects will include investment in 20 GW renewable energy capacities, making it one of India’s largest integrated green hydrogen production facility with a capacity of producing 1,500 TPD (tonnes per day) green hydrogen and 7,500 TPD green hydrogen derivatives, including green methanol, green urea and sustainable aviation fuel primarily targeting the export market, the PMO said.

The project will contribute substantially in achieving India’s non-fossil energy capacity target of 500 GW by 2030.

Other initiatives include foundation stone laying of the South Coast Railway headquarters in Visakhapatnam and the bulk drug park at Nakkapalli in Anakapalli district.

The park will create thousands of jobs while helping accelerate economic growth due to its proximity to the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor and the Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Petroleum, Chemical and Petrochemical Investment Region, the PMO said.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Krishnapatnam Industrial Area (KRIS City) under the Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh. A flagship project under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, it is envisioned as a greenfield industrial smart city.

The project is set to attract significant manufacturing investment of approximately Rs 10,500 crore and is projected to create around a lakh direct and indirect jobs, significantly enhancing livelihoods and driving regional progress, the PMO statement said.

PTI