Baripada: Union Minister of Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu alleged that a blacklisted contractor had been carrying out projects worth crores of rupees awarded by DRDA in Mayurbhanj.

Involving a blaclisted contractor has raised questions on the tender process of the DRDA.

“Quality of projects is being compromised. Officials of the DRDA deliberately award works to blacklisted contractors. As a result, successful implementation of the projects has been hampered. A central team will visit the district to look into the alleged irregularities,” the Union Minister said.

According to reports, DRDA had floated tenders vide letter-237/5th August, 2021, for construction of 77 road projects under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in the district.

The contractor concerned was found eligible for carrying out the road projects and has bagged tenders worth over Rs 65 crore. It was alleged that the contractor was blacklisted five years ago.

Giving licence again to the contractor has raised many eyebrows. The minister and locals alleged that since the contractor had no credentials for its efficiency, how he could be involved in the several tenders and allowed to get away with projects worth crores.

As per information available about the tender process, a bidder needs to have hot mixer plant with 60-90 TPH capacity, but the contractor has 40-60 TPH hot mixer plant. This was stated by another contractor on condition of anonymity.

As per rule, a blacklisted contractor is allowed for his participation in any tender process if he/she was found having no cases pending against him in five years.

A screening committee will scrutinise various parameters of a contractor. It was alleged that all such norms have been thrown to winds in Mayurbhanj.

Locals had taken up the irregularities with the Union Minister.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister Tudu had held a special meeting with top officials of the Rural Development Ministry and discussed the progress of PMGSY projects across the country and their guidelines governing road construction projects.

It was learnt that a central team will visit the district to investigate the alleged irregularities in tender process.

