New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has seized over Rs 37 lakh from one of the former directors of Bhubaneswar-based firm M/s Global Trading Solutions (GTS), for its alleged involvement in Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud.

According to sources, the CBI has searched ex-GTS director Kaushik Mohanty’s locker in Corporation bank here and seized Rs 37.90 lakh.

The CBI has registered a case against the firm and its managing director Abinash Mohanty, former directors Kaushik Mohanty and Anshuman Samantaray and Director Bidhubhusan Nayak for allegedly duping the PNB.

Earlier, CBI had conducted searches in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack along with other places in connection with the case lodged by PNB against its officials and the private company for allegedly causing loss of Rs 31.92 crore.

The CBI had June 11 conducted searches at the residential and official premises of the PNB’s then chief managers Nagmani Satyanarayana Prasad and Manoranjan Dash, assistant general manager SC Sharma and senior manager Priyotosh Das. All of the accused were posted at the Station Square Branch of PNB, Bhubaneswar.

According to CBI, it was alleged that the PNB officials had entered into a conspiracy with the GTS through its Directors in the matter relating to fraud perpetrated in processing, sanctioning and disbursing cash credit (CC) facility, bill discounting and issuing Letters of Credit to the company during 2010-15. The PNB alleged in its complaint that the bank officials did not verify the genuineness of the business activities of the company.