Nayagarh: Live wires laid by poachers along the forest trails in Ranpur range under Khurda forest division as well as Nayagarh forest division and Mahanadi wildlife division to hunt wild animals have become a growing cause of concern for local residents and animal lovers.

Reports indicate that over the past eight years, three people, one elephant, and more than 1,500 wild boars have died in these areas after coming in contact with illegal live wires. Although the live wires are primarily intended for hunting wild boars that destroy farmlands, they are also leading to unintended deaths of other wildlife, including elephants.

Despite the recurring nature of this issue across several forested areas of Nayagarh district, little action has been taken to curb the practice. The death of three individuals after accidentally stepping on these electric snares in Bahadajhola forest under Odagaon forest range, Datta Pokhari, and Khajuria forests are some cases in point.

Similarly, a tusker was electrocuted in Dhipisahi jungle area of Chamundia wildlife range. Reports said poaching activities are on a rise in forests across Nayagarh, driven partly by an expanding boar population, bamboo thickets and declining food availability for the animals.

As wildlife venture closer to villages and towns in search of food, poachers are exploiting the opportunity by setting up live wires near farmlands to target them. These traps, typically made using live electric wires drawn from nearby poles, involve hooking iron wires, wooden stakes, or fencing. Notable hotspots include Manibhadra forest, Satapuri hill, Ostapata, Patikata jungles under Gania forest range, Raigadia, Chirini hills, Bethiasahi hill under Chhamundia forest range, Sapua reserve forest, Shulia, Ratnamala jungles near Bhanrapalli village, Gadiasahi, Singhapada, Kiajhara jungle and Kotapokhari forest areas under Khali Sahi panchayat and various jungles in Ranpur and other parts of the district. Power supply goes off when an animal is ensnared in the live wire. The poachers disconnect the live wire from transmission line to pick up the carcass of the wild animals. The poachers often wait nearby for the kill. As a result, areas where such electric traps are laid remain without power especially at night. In many villages, power is restored only after the poachers remove the illegal connections. This issue is particularly prevalent in the forested areas of Kotapokhari, Gadiashahi, Singhapada, Kiajhara and Khalisahi panchayats under the Khandapada block.

Owing to frequent laying of live wires for poaching, these villages plunge into darkness during night time. When contacted, Divisional Forest Officer Kshyama Sarangi said action is taken whenever complaints are received about electric snares in the forest. She confirmed that steps have also been taken after the death of elephants. The Forest department is also conducting awareness campaigns to prevent the laying of live wires for poaching, she added.