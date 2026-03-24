Bhubaneswar: A total of 325 wild animals, including a tiger, 11 leopards and 14 elephants, were killed by poachers in Odisha over the past three years, state forest minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia told the Assembly Tuesday.

Replying to a written question by BJD MLA Ramesh Chandra Behera, the minister said 136 animals were poached in 2023-24, 79 in 2024-25, and 110 cases have been reported so far in 2025-26.

The killed animals also included 160 wild boars, 23 sambars, 31 deer, a bear, a king cobra, two pangolins and 11 porcupines, he said.

During the period, forest officials registered 89,805 cases and seized 1,452 vehicles in connection with the smuggling of timber and other forest produce.

The minister said several measures, including anti-poaching camps, foot patrolling and the use of technology and artificial intelligence for early warning of forest fires, have been undertaken.

He added that steps such as deployment of Gajasathis, incentives for informers, formation of joint task forces, coordination with rail and energy departments, and public awareness campaigns are being implemented to curb poaching.