Udala: A volunteer of a forest protection squad was critically injured after three recently released poachers allegedly attacked him at his residence in Podadiha village under Kaptipada police limits in Mayurbhanj district, Sunday evening.

Bharat Satrusal, a member of the Sabuja Bahini (Green Force), was assaulted at around 8:30pm after confronting the accused for allegedly misbehaving with his 15-year-old daughter. One of the attackers reportedly struck him in the abdomen with a screwdriver, leaving him severely injured.

According to Satrusal, the three men, identified as Gand Singh, Guddu Singh, and Lakha Singh, had previously threatened to kill him. They were arrested in October 2024 for poaching in Similipal and were released on bail about a month ago. Satrusal had been part of the team that apprehended them.

Following the assault, local residents rushed to the scene after hearing cries for help, forcing the accused to flee. Satrusal was initially admitted to Udala CHC but was later shifted to Baripada District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition.

A formal complaint has been registered at Kaptipada police station and a case (173/2025) has been registered. Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the absconding suspects.

PNN