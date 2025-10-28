Malkangiri: A POCSO court in Odisha’s Malkangiri district sentenced a 45-year-old man to life imprisonment Tuesday after convicting him of raping his 13-year-old daughter in 2023.

The court also slapped Rs 20,000 fine on the convict. If he fails to deposit the fine, the convict will have to remain in jail for six more months.

The incident took place in the Orkel police station area in Malkangiri district November 9, 2023, when the victim and her father were at their home. The girl’s mother was outside the state for some work.

The court awarded him life sentence after examining 17 witnesses.