Bhubaneswar: Eminent poet and novelist Rajendra Kishore Panda passed away Friday. He was 81. The demise of Panda, a former administrative officer and recipient of the prestigious Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, marks the end of an era in Odia literature, leaving behind a rich legacy of poetry that explored spirituality, humanism, and the Odia ethos. Born in June 1944 in Natasha village of Sambalpur district, Panda was one of Odisha’s most respected literary figures.

Over his illustrious career, he published 16 poetry collections and two novels. His notable works include Gaun Devata (1975), Nija Pain Nanabaya (1980), Shailakalpa (1982), Anya (1988), Bahubreehi (1991), and Drohavakya (2003). He was honoured with several prestigious awards, including the Sahitya Akademi Award (1985) for Shailakalpa, the Gangadhar National Award (2010), and the Kuvempu Rashtriya Puraskar (2020).

In 2004, he was honoured with a D.Lit. by Sambalpur University. People from various walks of life, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik condoled Panda’s demise. “I am saddened to learn about the demise of Rajendra Kishore Panda, a recipient of the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, a poet, and a former administrative officer. I pray for the eternal peace of his soul at the lotus feet of Lord Jagannath and express my condolences to his bereaved family. Om Shanti,” Majhi wrote on X. Taking to X, Patnaik wrote, “I am saddened to learn about the passing away of renowned poet and writer Rajendra Kishore Panda. His unique contributions to Odia language and literature will always keep him memorable. In this sorrowful time, I convey my condolences to the family members and pray for the departed soul’s eternal peace.” The Odisha Sahitya Akademi also condoled Panda’s demise.