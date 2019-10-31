Baripada: Local police Wednesday started a drive to stop private buses from parking illegally at Satyasai Square and Baghada road areas of Baripada town in an attempt to contain traffic disruptions in these places.

Acting on the directions of eastern range police IG Diptesh Kumar Pattanaik, Mayurbhanj SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas visited these places and supervised the operation to remove buses from these areas.

Baripada town police officer Ashok Kumar Nayak led the operation. Fearing law and order situations, the district administration has deployed a platoon of police in the area.

It may be mentioned here that the stretch from Satyasai Square near the bus stand to Daragadehi had virtually turned into a death trap as a huge number of buses and other vehicles blocked both sides of the road, causing traffic disruptions and frequent road mishaps.

Due to the negligence of district and police administration to check traffic disruptions, commuters faced a harrowing time while navigating this stretch. Denizens of Baripada had taken up the issue with IG Pattanaik during his recent visit to the town following which action was finally taken.

PNN