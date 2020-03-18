Banki: The police arrested Wednesday one more persons in the Banki double murder case in Cuttack district. The accused have been identified as Bhramar Pradhan(53).

Congress activist and husband of Nuagaon sarpanch, Bhagwan Swain and journalist Aditya Ranasingh were attacked by some miscreants with sharp weapons Feburary 15. Aditya succumbed on the spot while Bhagwan died while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital the same day.

So far 10 accused in the double murder have been arrested. Police nabbed Bhramar on charges of plotting the murder after his name cropped up during interrogation of those in police custody.

