Kolkata/Balasore: The police have nabbed another person in connection with the gang-rape of a second-year medical student from Odisha in West Bengal’s Durgapur, taking the total number of arrests to four.

The police said Monday that the arrest was made last night. The arrested person is a temporary worker at Durgapur Municipal Corporation. He will be produced in Durgapur Sub-Divisional Court later in the day, where the police will seek his custody.

Meanwhile, a search is on for another accused in the case. The police had registered an FIR against five persons, out of whom four have been arrested. On Sunday, the three accused were sent to 10 days’ police custody.

At the same time, the male friend of the medical student with whom she went out that fateful night remains detained and is being questioned by the officers.

According to the police, all those arrested in the Durgapur incident will be tested for DNA. The police are making arrangements for it.

Meanwhile, a delegation from Odisha arrived in Durgapur on Sunday. It is alleged that they were not allowed to enter the hospital and meet the medical student. Representatives of the Women’s Commission from Odisha will come to Durgapur on Monday and will attempt to meet the medical student. After looking into the situation, they will give a full report to the Odisha government.

On Friday, the second-year medical student from Odisha was allegedly gang-raped outside the campus in Durgapur after she went out with her male friend for dinner.

According to the police, the student had stepped out of the campus with a male friend for dinner when a group of men on motorcycles accosted them and made lewd comments.

The men allegedly chased away the friend, dragged the student to a forest area behind the campus, and gang-raped her. They also snatched her mobile phone and threw it away.

The male friend returned with others from the college and found the injured student on the ground. She was taken to a local hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. A complaint was lodged at Durgapur New Township Police against five persons.

