Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh): This is indeed weird. A 32-year-old married man from this town staged his own kidnapping. The man did so to avoid repaying his debts. However, the ploy did not work and the man was arrested Thursday from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi. His brother, a friend and a driver have also been held for being part of the conspiracy.

According to police, Suleman Alwi owns a building material business. His brother Saddam Hussain, lodged a complaint September 21 at Dannhar police station here. It said that Suleman had been abducted by four unidentified assailants while he was returning home in his Bolero. The FIR was registered under section 364 of the IPC.

However, investigations revealed that Saddam’s story did not match with facts. It turned out that Saddam was aware about his brother’s plans and had filed a fake complaint.

Police also got to know that Suleman was spotted in Bhiwadi. A team was rushed to the given location and Suleman. He was found staying with a woman along with her two children.

Suleman told police that he had been in a relationship with the woman for the past eight years. He planned his abduction to stay with her. Besides, he had no money to repay his debts amounting to Rs 12 lakh. In fact, Suleman was making arrangements to move to Nepal when he was arrested.

Inspector General (Agra range) A Satish Ganesh has rewarded Rs 40,000 to the police team for solving the ‘fake’ abduction case.