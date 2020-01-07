New Delhi: Delhi Police issued Tuesday a public appeal seeking pictures, footage or any information related to about Sunday’s violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus that left 34 people injured even as forensic teams looked for evidence.

Teams from Physics, Chemistry and Biology divisions of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were in the university, sources said.

The Physics team will collect evidence such as rods and stones used by the masked mob to attack students and teachers at the university, while the Chemistry team will collect samples of chemicals, if there are any. The biology team will collect DNA samples, among other evidence. A team of photo experts from the FSL was also present.

Delhi Police has requested the FSL to also send a computer forensics team to analyse CCTV footage and it is likely to visit the university Wednesday, according to the sources.

“A Crime Branch team of Delhi Police is probing the case in a scientific and professional manner and evidence is being collected,” said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO of Delhi Police. The special investigation team (SIT) of the Crime Branch is headed by Joy Tirkey.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Western Range) Shalini Singh, who is heading a fact-finding committee to probe the incident, also visited the JNU campus and spoke to students and teachers. She visited all the spots where violence had taken place.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch issued a public appeal urging ‘all those who are witnesses to the incident or have any information about the incident or have captured any activity on their mobile phones or camera’ to ‘come forward and give their statements/footage/picture in their possession to the SIT’.

