Balasore: An Odia television journalist was allegedly thrashed inside a police station and later leg-cuffed to his hospital bed upon falling unconscious, triggering a massive outcry that led to police ordering a probe by a DSP-rank officer into the incident.

The journalist, Loknath Dalei, claimed that he was thrashed because he had reported alleged corruption in Nilgiri police station area in Balasore district.

Dalei was arrested Wednesday on the charge of assaulting a home guard in Nilgiri market April 4. He denied it, while claiming that only he had hit the homeguard’s vehicle unintentionally with his motorcycle.

The journalist claimed that April 5, he was asked to come to Nilgiri police station, where his mobile phone was snatched away and he was thrashed by inspector-in-charge Droupadi Das.

When he fell unconscious due to police beating, he was admitted to Balasore district hospital, where his leg was cuffed with his bed by a policeman guarding him.

The incident came to light Thursday after a video showing him leg-cuffed went viral on social media and was reported by news channels. His leg cuff was removed and he was later released from the hospital after the news spread across the state.

Balasore SP S S Mishra told reporters that the matter will be investigated by a Deputy Superintendent of Police-rank officer, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

The incident has triggered a massive outcry with Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan alleging that this was not the first such happening and earlier also, several Odisha journalists were harassed.

Balasore’s BJP MP Pratap Sarangi, who spoke to the SP, condemned the incident and demanded strong action against the guilty.

