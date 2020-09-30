Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police busted a fake engine oil manufacturing unit under Mancheswar police limits in Bhubaneswar and arrested three of its employees in this connection Tuesday afternoon.

Acting on a tip-off, a local police team raided a place at Sameigadia of Chakeisiani area and unraveled the fake lubricant manufacturing unit. The unit was running under active supervision of one Babaji Sahu who was arrested two years ago in connection with another case, preliminary investigation revealed.

Also read: Kalahandi mountaineer Jogabyasa Bhoi injured in brutal attack, 3 arrested

The police seized 65 barrels of kerosene, 70 barrels of used engine oil, currency counting machine, one laptop and two calculators during search including logo, labels of several reputed engine oil brands, Mancheswar police sources informed.

“The trio used to mix used lubricants with other spurious materials to prepare adulterated lubricants and package those by imitating the genuine ones.

“About Rs 70 was being spent on each bottle of fake lubricant. It is sold at thrice the price of manufacturing cost. We are further interrogating the accused to ascertain the involvement of any other in the racket, if any,” said a police official.

PNN