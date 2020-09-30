Bhawanipatna: Renowned mountaineer from Odisha Jogabyasa Bhoi who has scaled several mountain peaks including the world’s highest Mount Everest was allegedly thrashed by a group of people at a village in Kalahandi, local police informed Tuesday evening.

Three persons including a minor boy were held on charges of attacking and injuring Bhoi with sticks and sharp weapons when he had gone to Dahanramal village in the district Sunday night, a police official said.

Bhoi sustained injuries in the attack and was rescued by his friends, after they came to know about the incident. The mountaineer filed a report based on which the accused were arrested, said Kesinga police station IIC Deepanjali Pradhan.

According to police sources, the incident is suspected to have been triggered by an old feud and misunderstanding. Investigation is underway and efforts are on to nab the other accused involved.

Notably, Bhoi had organised a mountaineering programme and had taken local youths including the prime accused’s son to Himachal Pradesh in 2017. After the trekking expedition, as the team was returning to base camp, his son fell sick and died while under treatment.

Since then, the man developed animosity towards him and held him responsible for his son’s death, Bhoi asserted.

PNN