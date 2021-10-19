Bolangir: Police have arrested Govind Sahu, the main accused in the alleged murder of school teacher Mamita Meher, the SP of Bolangir said Tuesday. A ‘Most Wanted’ notice had earlier been issued against Govind Sahu with the announcement of an award of Rs 1,00,000 to anyone providing information about him. Govind had escaped from police custody on the night of October 17,

The SP also said that Sahu was arrested from his younger sister’s house at Budhipadar village under Bangamunda Block in this district. Police are trying to ascertain whether his sister had any role to play in Govind’s escape from prison.

Also read: Committee president detained in connection with lady teacher missing case escapes

Sahu was the president of the Sunshine Public School at Mahaling in Kalahandi district. He had been under the scanner since Mamata went missing October 8. Mamita’s family members have alleged that Govind used to sexually harass the deceased school teacher.

Efforts to nab Govind increased after a woman’s body was discovered buried at an under construction stadium in Mahaling. However, Mamita’s family members failed to identify the body for which it has been sent for forensic tests.