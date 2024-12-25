Balasore: The police superintendent of Balasore district suspended Sartha police outpost in-charge Chandra Sekhar Mohanty on charges of dereliction of duty, a source said Wednesday.

According to the source, Ajay Das — the owner of a cloth store in Sartha village — had filed an FIR with the local police after his store was burgled a few days ago.

Taking law into their own hands, Ajay and his two sons December 22 apprehended four youths — Trilochan Pradhan, Satish Singh, Bhanu Pradhan, and Tapu Mohanty — on suspicion of involvement in the theft. The youths were taken to a nearby electric pole, where they were tied and brutally beaten with iron rods, the source added.

Family members of the four youths urged Mohanty to intervene and stop the unlawful actions. However, he is reported to have ignored their pleas. Trilochan Pradhan succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while the remaining three sustained critical injuries and were hospitalised later, the source informed.

The incident reportedly took place just 500 metres from the police outpost.

In view of the incident, the SP suspended Mohanty for his failure to perform his duties.

PNN