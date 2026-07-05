By Bhaskar Nath Biswal

India’s life insurance industry, long hailed as a cornerstone of financial security and long-term savings, is facing a troubling paradox. While the sector boasts impressive premium growth and expanding reach, a rising tide of policy surrenders is undermining its very purpose. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s latest Financial Stability Report (FSR) released in late June 2026, surrenders and withdrawals of life insurance policies have not only surged but have now outpaced maturity payouts. This trend signals deeper issues of customer dissatisfaction, potential mis-selling and structural flaws that demand urgent attention.

Surrenders and withdrawals accounted for approximately 38.3% of total life insurance payouts, edging past maturity benefits at 36.9%, with death claims normalizing around 8.1%. This near-parity between early exits and expected long-term payouts highlights a significant shift: policyholders are increasingly opting out prematurely, often at a financial loss.

The report notes that surrender and withdrawal ratios have climbed sharply, with private life insurers particularly affected, their commission ratios nearly doubling since 2021-22 to around 9.1%. Early exits also pose risks to insurers’ asset-liability management (ALM), as they disrupt long-duration investment strategies and may necessitate premature asset liquidations.

This is not an isolated blip. Data trends show total benefits paid by life insurers rising from about Rs 4 lakh crore in FY21 to over Rs 6 lakh crore in recent years, but an ever-larger share stems from these unscheduled exits rather than fulfilled policies. Grievances in life insurance have moderated somewhat, yet the underlying persistence problem persists, especially amid high distribution costs that prioritize sales over suitability.

Several intertwined factors explain this phenomenon. At the forefront is the commission-driven distribution model prevalent among private players. High upfront commissions incentivize agents and bancassurance partners to push policies aggressively, sometimes without full disclosure of terms, lock-in periods or realistic returns. Policyholders, lured by illustrations of high gains or tax benefits, often realize later that premiums strain their budgets or that returns lag behind market alternatives like mutual funds or fixed deposits, especially after accounting for charges and inflation.

Economic pressures play a significant role too. Rising living costs, medical emergencies or the need for liquidity in an uncertain job market prompt many to surrender policies midway. For the middle class, insurance is often sold as a ‘one-size-fits-all’ savings vehicle but when immediate needs arise, the surrender value frequently lower than premiums paid becomes the only recourse. Regulatory changes and greater awareness via digital platforms may also empower customers to exit unsuitable products, though this reflects initial purchase flaws more than informed choice.

Product design contributes substantially. Many traditional and ULIP policies feature front-loaded charges, leading to poor early-year returns. Competitive pressures from fintech and direct investment options further erode loyalty. Public sector insurers fare somewhat better with controlled costs but private entities’ reliance on high-cost channels amplifies the issue, compressing margins and encouraging volume over value. As a result, the short-term sales metrics thrive while long-term policyholder outcomes suffer.

The growing surrender trend is a wake-up call for regulators, insurers and distributors alike. While the industry has expanded coverage impressively, true success lies in retention and genuine protection, not just initial sign-ups. IRDAI and RBI must continue pushing for transparent disclosures, stricter suitability norms and caps on high-commission practices. Insurers should invest in better post-sale servicing, flexible products that adapt to life changes and education campaigns to set realistic expectations.

Policymakers could explore incentives for longer persistency, such as improved surrender value regulations or tax benefits tied to policy tenure. For consumers, the lesson is clear: treat insurance as protection first, not a quick-return investment. Scrutinize illustrations, compare alternatives and align policies with actual needs and horizons.

High surrenders erode the foundational trust in life insurance as a reliable safety net. If unaddressed, they risk destabilizing the sector’s finances and reputation, ultimately hindering India’s goal of deeper financial inclusion. By prioritizing customer-centric reforms over aggressive growth, the industry can transform this challenge into an opportunity, building policies that endure because they deliver real value, not just commissions. Restoring faith in long-term commitments will benefit everyone: policyholders gain security, insurers achieve sustainable profits and the economy secures a more stable savings channel. The time for course correction is now.

The writer is a former college Principal and Founder of Supporting Shoulders.