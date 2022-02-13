Nabarangpur: Dabugaon BJD MLA Manohar Randhari was allegedly distributing sarees and towels Saturday evening at Randaguda under Kantamal panchayat to woo local voters and obtain their mandates in support of the party candidates in upcoming three-tier rural polls.

Based on the allegation made by former local Congress MLA Bhujabal Majhi and her daughter Lipika, the tehsil and police officials seized Randhari’s car and brought it to Papadahandi station later at night.

“A sedan bearing registration number OD-33 V-9020, which is owned by the MLA Randhari, was seized by the local administration Saturday night in Papadahandi block of Nabarangpur. The legislator was found carrying a huge stack of sarees and towels allegedly to distribute among voters ahead of panchayat polls,” a senior official stated.

According to a source, MLA Randhari was returning at around 5.30pm from Randaguda village under Kantamal panchayat of Nabarangpur after attending an election rally. The former MLA Majhi and his daughter Lipika (who is a candidate for the Zilla Parishad member) stopped Randhari’s car. They along with some of his party supporters spotted the clothes kept at rear of the vehicle. Later, they alleged that the present Dabugaon MLA has been trying to allure local voters by giving sarees and towels, which he was carrying in his vehicle.

The former MLA Majhi and his daughter did not let Randhari’s vehicle go and they demanded seizure of the sedan, saying that distribution of sarees and towels among voters violates the poll code of conduct.

Tension escalated in the area as the father-daughter duo and their supporters remained adamant with their demand. Arguments erupted between BJD and Congress workers, which continued for an hour.

On being informed by some locals, Dabugaon tehsil and Papadahandi police officials reached the spot and tried to amicably resolve the issue. However, things gradually cooled down following the seizure.

“I got tip-off from a reliable source while campaigning for my daughter at Kantamal village that the Dabugaon MLA was distributing sarees and towels among voters at Randaguda. We stopped Randhari’s car on the midway and then informed State Election Commissioner (SEC), Odisha about the poll code violation,” the Congress leader stated.

Reacting to the allegation, Randhari said, “Sarees are always kept in my car as I usually attend marriage functions and funeral ceremonies in my Assembly constituency segment. I carry sarees and towels with me to gift hosts. There is no ill motive behind keeping the clothes.”

PNN