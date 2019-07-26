Puri: Giving two hoots to a ban imposed on the use of polythene in the Holy City as well as in the Srimandir, plastic items are being used rampantly at the Anand Bazar of the 12th century shrine.

According to sources, some shopkeepers at Anand Bazar are selling Prasad to devotees in polythene bags.

Considering the harmful impact of plastic on the environment, the state government had banned the sale and use of polythene bags in cities like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Puri from October 2, 2018.

Soon, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had decided to make Anand Bazar, the designated place for sale and purchase of Mahaprasad on Srimandir precincts, free from plastic and polythene.

The shrine administration had held a series of meetings with the Suar and Mahasuar servitors to make them aware of the polythene ban at Anand Bazar.

The SJTA had constructed permanent sheds for the sale of Mahaprasad and other varieties of Prasad. Earlier, the Suar and Mahasuar servitors were selling Prasad under polythene sheds at Anand Bazar, sources said.

“Some shopkeepers at Anand Bazar are still selling Prasad in polythene bags. The district administration and the SJTA have failed to monitor the situation and take appropriate action in this regard,” said a source in Srimandir.

It is worth mentioning here that Puri Collector Balwant Singh has recently banned the use of plastic items in all government offices across the district.

The Collector has asked officials not to use plastic items like bottles, cups and plates at government meetings. The officials of the district administration have been told to use paper or fabric bags for household and office purposes.

“The District Collector and the SJTA chief administrator should take immediate steps to make Anand Bazar polythene-free. The officials should inspect Anand Bazar regularly to ensure polythene ban,” said Subodh Mohapatra, a devotee from Nayagarh.