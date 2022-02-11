Berhampur: Berhampur Town police arrested the owner of a Ponzi company here Friday after an arrest warrant was issued against Jitendra Kumar Mishra, 46. A resident of Ganesh Nagar locality here, Jitendra owned a company by the name of ‘Green India’.

Police said that four warrants were issued against him. He was forwarded to court, said ASI Surya Chandra Padhi.

‘Green India’ had allegedly defrauded crores of rupees from people through lucrative schemes. A large number of depositors had filed complaints against Jitendra at different police stations after he failed to return their deposits.

Police had earlier arrested several other staff of the Ponzi company. While interrogating them, police realised that Jitendra was the mastermind of the entire operation. As a result, warrants were issued against Jitendra.