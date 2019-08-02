Mumbai: Nowadays if anyone sees something interesting then without wasting time they share it o social media and within minutes, it goes viral on the internet.

Currently, a short video of a woman singing ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma’ originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar for the 1972 Hindi film ‘Shor’ is raging the internet.

Posted by ‘BarpetaTown The place of peace’ on Facebook, the video seems to have been shot at the Ranaghat station in West Bengal.

By now, the video has been liked by around 43,000 people and received over 4.2K comments.

A women working Ranaghat station in West Bengal

Netizens flooded the comment section with praises.

“So much pain in her eyes, I guess the soulful voice says about her life, God bless her give her life back. Prayers,” wrote one user.

Another user wrote: “Amazing … According to her clothes, she must be a simple woman … But what a treasure of voice, emotion and gentleness …”

“She brought tears in my eyes. How beautiful she is and so is her voice,” wrote one person in the comments section. “What a voice, how very expressive,” said another. “Her voice is so beautiful.”

It is worth mentioning that ‘Shor; starred Manoj Kumar, Nanda and Master Satyajit in pivotal roles and is most noted for the memorable song, ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma.’

